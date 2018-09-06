Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Discuss Games As “Collaborative Art Pieces”

CD Projekt RED continues to impress fans as more and more news emerges about their upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077. This team is no stranger to a powerful narrative, as seen in their massive hit The Witcher, and now we’re getting an even closer look at what pushes the magic behind their tales.

With such a massive open-world and intristic story, there are a lot of pieces to this expansive puzzle. Level design, character creation, romance progression, and so much more. The takeaway is that it’s a collaborative effort, one that CD Projekt RED’s Patrick Mills couldn’t wait to gush about.

In a recent interview with Metro, Mills stated “We’ve taken something where everyone looks around and you can see the issues. And you might have different perspectives on them, and even within our development team, the game is being made by huge numbers of people with very different opinions. I have co-workers – colleagues, good friends – that I disagree with very, very strongly, and they very strongly disagree with me.”

He added, “And all of us are making this together. It’s very likely that when you play this game, just like Witcher 3… there are contradictions in Witcher 3. There’s scenes that say one thing and there’s scenes that say something else. And they may be a contradiction, but that’s great, that’s wonderful. These are not just mass market consumer goods, they are also these collaborative… god, this sounds pretentious, but they’re collaborative art pieces at the same time. Just like movies, just like television. I like to think so.”

Honestly, Mills didn’t sound Pretentious at all when he said that, but proud. From what we’ve seen thus far, they have every right to be proud of what they’ve created.

Overall, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild one and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

