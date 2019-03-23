‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Dev Discusses Quest Complexity

The world that lies ahead in CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 will be sprawling with life. Sure, things might be on a smaller scale than they were in The Witcher franchise, but that hasn’t stopped the vertical goodness from taking place in the vibrant Night City. That said, the realm in which we’ll learn all about V and their companions, acquaintances, enemies, and more will be bolstering with quests for players to embark on. Thanks to a recent podcast, we now know a bit more about these missions and the complexity that is involved directly from one of the quest designers himself, Philipp Weber.

Speaking with German magazine Gamestar, Weber discussed a number of topics regarding the highly-anticipated futuristic future RPG, particularly about the quests featured in the game. However, after one fan posted about this on Reddit, Weber responded to clarify part of it as it had been lost in translation. The original post mentions how the quests in Cyberpunk 2077 are “3-5 times more complex than in Witcher 3.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Weber replied to the Reddit post, stating that this was not exactly true. “As a bit of context, since this was taken from a German podcast, and some things might get lost in translation: What I was saying was that as a quest designer, I now have to consider the different new opportunities we offer (like using Netrunning Skills, etc.) and how using those often gives you more (as an example, 3 to 5 in some cases) ways how to solve a quest or challenges within a quest,” Weber said. “This naturally makes quest designs more complex in some areas, but it’s honestly great fun to do. I hope this cleared this statement up a little.”

Of course, if the act of creating the quests was more complex, then the quests themselves would surely have to also be more complex, right? Not that the The Witcher 3 was a cakewalk, but it’s always good to have some difficult missions around. Either way, fun times are ahead, Night City residents.

Cyberpunk 2077 has no release date, but it is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. We will be learning more about the game at this year’s E3, but in the meantime, check out our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe Cyberpunk 2077 will ultimately be more difficult than The Witcher 3? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!