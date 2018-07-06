Cyberpunk 2077 “Frame by Frame” Series Addresses Desolation, Scrapping, and More

The Cyberpunk 2077 E3 2018 trailer was stunning, but what many might not know is that those beautiful cinematics? Yeah, those were actual gameplay. We recently got our hands on the title ourselves for a full hour of glorious gameplay, but now the team themselves are sitting down to explain their impressive debut trailer … one frame at a time.

The explanation comes from a new blog series by the team over at CD Projekt RED going literally by each frame to tell its story. Their first several entries can be found here, while the newest episodes dive deeper into Night City than ever before.

We got a little glimpse at the desolate nature of Night City, not in volume of people, but desolation of hope. CD Projekt RED explains this sense of hopelessness in detail sayin, “For many Night City residents, crushing poverty and homelessness are significant and likely inescapable problems. Despite this, most are still entranced by the glitz of showbiz and luxurious lifestyles of the privileged elite. Breakthroughs in neural technology paved the way for people to share recordings of their own personal memories and emotions via tech known as “braindance” (or BD).”

They added, “Some BD productions put actors in staged situations to create “false” memories, to give viewers the feeling that they’re living in an action film. Other BDs are simple recordings of a day in the life of the world’s biggest and brightest stars. The ability to “become” a celeb and experience a life of luxury gives many a chance to escape their own miserable reality. As a result, braindance addiction has become an ever-growing problem for the city’s poor. Also, as with all forms of entertainment media, illicit braindance recordings (XBDs) can be found easily in the seedy underbelly of Night City’s black market.”

Technology, as you may have already guessed, also played a huge role in the big reveal trailer. Learning to scrap at a young age was invaluable. According to the studio, “In 2077, technology has become omnipresent. It’s used to automatize industry, bombard the masses with incessant advertising, replace human flesh and bone with circuitry and steel, and the list goes on. While cheap electronic devices and services are available to even some of the poorest members of society, most cannot afford to buy the newest toys or replace broken equipment. As a result, from a young age many learn to improvise and work with discarded scrap to make repairs, to build their own diversions, to craft their own weapons.”

Another feature that gamers may have noticed in the reveal trailer was that there was no shortage of diversity. Sexuality, religion, culture – all walks of life are encapsulated within Night City. According to RED, the game “is a diverse place with people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and cultures. As a result, there’s an array of nightlife establishments, each with their own appealing theme and atmosphere. Some Night City bars have a distinct old-school vibe, which is why, in the trailer, we spot a familiar sight — a classic style pool table that’s been retrofitted with minor technological enhancements.”

Overall, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild one and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

