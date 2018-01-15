Cyberpunk 2077 Presence, Trailer Rumored for E3

Looks like we’ll be going to a near-yet-distant future at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. According to reports from polish media outlet GRYOnline, CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 will be making its debut on the show floor, with a possible new trailer and behind-closed-doors demo as well.

The report, loosely translated, states that there will be strong promotion for CDPR’s new title, and while the scale of that promotion isn’t too detailed, there’s still plenty to get excited about. The report cites two anonymous contacts, as well as a video by YouTuber LegacyKillaHD, who says that CD Projekt Red has already sent a playable demo to the folks at Sony. All of this information isn’t verified in any way, so take it with a grain of salt for now, but it wouldn’t be especially surprising if this were the case. E3 is generally where most studios show off their biggest upcoming projects, and after a teaser that left gamers begging for more, the developers behind Cyberpunk 2077 are likely very aware of how badly fans want information.

The short teaser trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 introduces fans to a world set in a genre that came to a standstill for most of the 2000’s and 2010’s. After legacy films like Akira, Blade Runner and more, exploring the cyberpunk genre in a deeper sense may have seemed off-limits. But after four years of inactivity, fans were given a signal, just last week.

*beep* — Cyberpunk Game (@CyberpunkGame) January 10, 2018



Based on a tabletop game known as Cyberpunk 2000, the game looks like explores the world built by its source and puts players in control of their own moral choices. With any luck, we’ll have a look at the story and game play after E3 this summer.

Source: ResetEra