Cyberpunk 2077 Will Apparently Be Almost 100% First-Person Perspective, Including Sex Scenes

Cyberpunk 2077 will officially be arriving in April of next year, but that is not stopping anybody from getting excited about the upcoming RPG. This year has provided fans with more information about the game than ever as the devs have not only provided us with a release date and the fact that Keanu Reeves is in the title, but they have also been discussing the project at length, especially now that the latest gameplay video has dropped. That said, some new information has come to light regarding the first-person aspect of Cyberpunk 2077, and it would appear that nearly the entire game will be in first-person, including the cutscenes.

After a user on CD Projekt Red’s forums posted about speaking with the devs on Twitter regarding the first-person cutscenes, including the sex scenes in the game, global community lead Marcin Momot took to Twitter to detail exactly what players can expect. “Achieving full immersion in an FPP game is extremely important and the decision made by the team to go 100% first person in Cyberpunk 2077 is something that will benefit it greatly from gameplay and story-telling perspectives,” he said. “That said, players will still be able to see their characters in the inventory screen, during driving sequences, in mirrors and, very occasionally, in some of the cut-scenes.”

In the post on the CD Projekt Red forums, the screenshot from the Twitter conversation showed the user asking if the cutscenes, including the sex scenes, would be in first-person, to which the response was a confirmation that they would be. Combined with the tweet from Momot above, Cyberpunk 2077 players are going to be experiencing quite a bit in first-person.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the brief description below:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

