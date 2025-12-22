Cyberpunk 2077 Hits Lowest Price Yet on Nintendo Switch 2 (And It’s a Steal)

Cyberpunk 2077 has hit its lowest price yet on Nintendo Switch 2. Earlier this year, the Nintendo Switch 2 made its long-awaited debut. While we have come to know what to expect from Nintendo’s own games, many were wondering just how powerful this new console would be before it came out. The Switch 1 was pretty weak, largely benefiting most from older games. This wasn’t necessarily a flaw, as it was designed to still be affordable, but handhelds like the Steam Deck definitely gave people an appetite for something with a bit more weight. Once the Switch 2 was released, it was evident that the bar was raised.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To demonstrate the leap, CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk 2077 for Nintendo Switch 2. The game was pretty rough when it launched on Xbox One and PS4, so many questioned just how well it would run on Nintendo’s hardware. It turns out, quite well! The game was a prime example of everything to do right with Nintendo Switch 2. CD Projekt Red put all of the game on a cartridge, instead of relying on the controversial game key cards, which require a digital download. It also makes use of other key console features and it runs smoothly on Switch 2, both docked and in handheld.

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Just $17 on Nintendo Switch 2 Right Now

Cyberpunk 2077 launched at $69.99 for Nintendo Switch 2, as it bundled in the game’s acclaimed story expansion, Phantom Liberty. As a result, it was a premium title and some may have held off. However, now is the best time to grab it. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently just $17.49 in the Nintendo eShop. This discount is part of a larger holiday sale that will run until January 4th, so you have some time to snag it. This is easily one of the best deals on the console right now and I highly recommend it, especially if you’ve never played it.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2) is $17.49 on US eShop https://t.co/H3LjqHhISN pic.twitter.com/TTATPXlpHN — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 22, 2025

Despite its divisive launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has shaped into one of the best RPGs out there. Players immerse themselves into a gritty, crime-ridden futuristic city known as Night City. You’ll battle gangs, corporations, and much more in a war for power and salvation. It’s a remarkable game and one that is filled with many hours of content. On top of that, Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba help round out an eccentric cast of characters in the game’s core story and DLC, respectively.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!