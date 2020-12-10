Get These Cyberpunk 2077 Implants as Soon as Possible

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 has no shortage of implants for players to choose from. Blades affixed to your arms that slice up enemies, implants that slow down time when you’re spotted by an enemy, and neural technology that lets you go berserk and deal massive damage are just a few examples of what players can get. But if you’re only going to pick a few implants, or if you’re just looking for somewhere to start, we’ve got a recommendation for two different implants that’ll completely change the way you play.

The implants in question are called the “Reinforced Tendons” and the “Fortified Ankles,” and as you might’ve guessed from their names, they go in players’ legs. They’re both considered “Rare” as far as the rarities for different items in Cyberpunk 2077 go which means you won’t have too hard a time finding them, but they won’t be cheap either.

The first of these, the Reinforced Tendons, allows players to jump again after you’ve already leapt off the ground. Double-jumping is a huge boon in any game, and it’s no different in Cyberpunk 2077.

If you don’t want those, you can go for the Fortified Ankles which happened to be my favorite implant of all during my playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077. This implant will allow you to hold down the jump button and launch yourself high into the air after releasing it.

Your preference between the two will of course vary seeing how they essentially perform the same function, but I preferred the Fortified Ankles over the Reinforced Tendons. Double-jumping from a first-person perspective in a game with characters that move like they do in Cyberpunk 2077 feels a bit awkward and jarring sometimes, and the boosted jump felt more powerful even if the final outcome was largely the same.

Once you install one of these implants, you’ll see new opportunities unlock for you all around Night City. Not literal opportunities as far as quests go, but more convenient opportunities when it comes to navigating the city. You’ll start to see that some ledges and heights have been structured to be the exact height you need them to be to reach them with your new jumping powers.

If an objective marker asks you to wind around streets to bypass buildings, you’ll find you can take a much straightforward path by jumping along rooftops. So long as you’re not running, you can also use the jumps to land gracefully behind an enemy without breaking stealth. These moves pair well with the stealth skill that allows for aerial takedowns, but we’d advise investing in the fall damage reduction skills from the athletics category as well to mitigate any mistakes you might make.

The only downsides about these are the price and the fact that you can only have one equipped at a time. They cost 45,000 eddies each which is no small price when you’re just starting out, so it’d be smart to save the game before purchasing one so you can test it and see which best suits your style. Fortunately, they’re available at every single Ripperdoc unlike some implants, so whenever you need them, they’re never far away.