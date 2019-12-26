New Cyberpunk 2077 Toys Show Off Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand

McFarlane Toys has revealed a couple new figures and a statue as part of an upcoming line of Cyberpunk 2077 merchandise. The video game from CD Projekt Red is set to release in April 2020, and the merchandise — one figure of the male protagonist, and a figure and statue of Keanu Reeves‘ character Johnny Silverhand — are scheduled to come out the month prior. And while all branded merchandise like this has a certain level of expected polish, the Johnny Silverhand stuff genuinely looks pretty impressive.

More specifically, Silverhand comes in both a 12-inch statue and 7-inch figure model, the latter of which is articulated with 22 moving bits. According to listings on GameStop’s website, the statue clocks in at $39.99 while the figure is $10 cheaper at $29.99. You can check out images of both below:

Here’s how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game’s official website:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

McFarlane Toys’ Cyberpunk 2077 figures are expected to release in March 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

