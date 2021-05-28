Cyberpunk 2077 Has a New Game Director

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 now has a new game director to oversee the future of the game’s content releases including the future updates and expansions planned. Gabriel Amatangelo, the former creative director on Cyberpunk 2077, will now take over as the new game director with Adam Badowski no longer in the position he’s been in since the game’s launch. Badowski will still be with CD Projekt, however, and will take on “other leadership duties.”

News of the transitions within the Cyberpunk 2077 development team came from GamesIndustry.biz which reported on the news this week. The new game director Amatangelo joined CD Projekt back in January 2020 and worked as a creative director for Cyberpunk 2077 before moving into his current position. In the past, he worked on DLC for Dragon Age: Inquisition and also worked on new content for Star Wars: The Old Republic.

The appointing of a new game director wasn’t the only change that’s happened within the Cyberpunk 2077 team lately either. Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, the now former quest director for Cyberpunk 2077, announced this week that he was leaving not only his position but CD Projekt Red as a whole. He didn’t give an indication for why he wanted to leave other than saying he felt like “it’s time for a change” and that he wasn’t sure where he’d end up next.

Big career update - after twelve years of work at CDPR I’ve made a decision to leave the company and to look elsewhere for new adventures. This decision didn’t come lightly, but I feel like it’s time for change. (1/4) — Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz 🏳️‍🌈 (@MTomaszkiewicz) May 28, 2021

As for Amatangelo’s new responsibilities, he’ll be the one spearheading the content coming in future expansions. CD Projekt Red briefly touched on plans for that content back when the game’s roadmap was released with several updates listed on the schedule, but the big, future releases players are looking forward to were only regarded as “Free DLCs” in the roadmap. With Hotfix 1.22 being the latest update released, we’re now past the named updates listed in the roadmap and are in “Multiple Updates & Improvements” territory which likely means we’ll get an updated roadmap before the end of the year.

Cyberpunk 2077 will need more of those sorts of hotfixes and other updates before its bigger expansions if it hopes to be fully available again in the future. It’s currently still unavailable on the PlayStation Store, and last we heard from CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński, there’s no telling when it’ll be allowed back on the marketplace.