Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt Red Still Doesn't Know When it Will Return to the PlayStation Store

✖

Last year, Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store after a number of requests for refunds and complaints about the game. Since then, CD Projekt Red has been working on several updates and patches for Cyberpunk 2077, in an attempt to make it a more enjoyable experience on consoles. Despite this, the game remains missing from the digital storefront, and it seems that the developer has no idea when it might possibly return. In a shareholder meeting, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski told investors that there has been no update, and the decision is out of the company's hands.

"Unfortunately, I have no new information in this regard," Kicinski told investors through a translator. "We are still in discussions and with every patch the game gets better and there is a visible progress, but as we said the decision is an exclusive decision of Sony, so we are waiting for the information about the fact that they took the decision to bring back this game. Until then I am not able to tell you anything more."

PlayStation fans interested in the game do have the option of purchasing the physical copy of the title on PlayStation 4. However, those that purchased the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have no option of playing the game unless they made a purchase prior to the game's removal. Investors can hardly be blamed for wanting to know when the game might come back; after all, that's a lot of potential sales lost. However, the decision ultimately rests with Sony.

It's unclear whether or not there's anything CD Projekt Red can still do to win back Sony's favor, but time will tell. If PlayStation fans demand it enough, it's always possible there could be a reversal. For now, those that want to play the game will just have to pursue other options.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been waiting to play Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation? Do you Sony should bring the game back? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]