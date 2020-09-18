Cyberpunk 2077: How to Watch Night City Wire Episode 3 and What to Expect

✖

CD Projekt Red’s next Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire event is starting soon with the studio set to show off another look at different parts of its upcoming game. Previews of Night City Wire Episode 3 have told us some of what to expect with CD Projekt Red planning to share more details on the Night City setting itself, the gangs that inhabit it, and hopefully some information about the system requirements needed to play Cyberpunk 2077 on the PC platform.

With the release of Cyberpunk 2077 now just a few months away, there’s no telling how many more of these Night City Wire events we’ll get. Because of that, you’ll want to make sure you tune into the event as it happens to see everything that’s shared. You can always watch it back afterwards to go over the details again or if you miss the initial debut as well.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the new Cyberpunk 2077 event from how to watch it to what you can expect from it.

How to Watch Night City Wire Episode 3

The next Cyberpunk 2077 event is scheduled to take place on September 18th at 9 a.m. PT. Like the events before it, you can expect to watch it through Twitch. You can find that stream link here, and you can stick around afterwards for a post-show.

Night City and Its Gangs

CD Projekt Red teased the contents of the next Night City Wire event not long ago after it was first announced. The gangs of Night City play a big role in the game with players able to align themselves with different factions depending on the missions they take on and who they want to help. These gangs have been showcased several times before, but with how important they are, there’s still apparently plenty to say.

We’ll also see “a tour around Night City” itself, so expect to see more of the Cyberpunk setting and its inhabitants. One part of the plans has changed though. The game’s score will no longer be a focus of the Night City Wire event.

Join us on Friday, September 18 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv for the 3rd episode of Night City Wire! We'll take you on a tour around Night City, check up on its gangs, and give you a sneak peek into the creation of #Cyberpunk2077 original score. pic.twitter.com/FoplKXn7Ic — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 10, 2020

System Requirements

Instead, it looks like we’ll finally get some information about the system requirements needed to play Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red teased as much recently by saying it’d share some “cool news” that many people “require.”

We have a small change in the lineup – we won't be talking about #Cyberpunk2077 music just yet. We will, however, have some cool news that many of you request. Or should we say... *require*? Nothing else changes – see you on Friday at 6 PM CEST at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc! — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 16, 2020

