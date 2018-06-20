Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Have Any Loading Screens

We recently got a chance to sit down with CD Projekt RED during E3 2018 to talk about all things Cyberpunk 2077. With one hour of glorious real-time gameplay footage, we learned a lot. From romance, to how the gameplay itself actually runs – even those sweet, sweet weapon mechanics; there was definitely a lot to love. But at the end of the day, this is an RPG experience from the masters behind The Witcher, which means brace yourselves for an incredibly immersive experience. So immersive, in fact, that there aren’t any loading screens!

We talked about this a little bit in our previous impressions piece detailing everything that the game has to offer, but here’s why it’s a very big deal: Imagine, you have your customized character all the way down to how many “cool” points they have. You just finished a questline with a consequence-driven climax. It’s time to go back out into the world and take on what’s next. You leave the building expecting a black screen but instead are met with the outside world. No loading, no waiting. Talk about immersion! When the devs told us that during our time with them, I was floored.

For those that have played The Witcher, you know that CD Projekt RED is down for a good narrative and the lack of loading screens lets players enjoy the game’s progression without breaking immersion once. Unless there’s an issue with lag, the storyline is a never breaking chain of sequences to advance in, allowing the relationships formed and the decisions made have an even bigger impact.

With our time sitting down with the title, that lack of a break was very significant. Without giving the opening sequence away, there was a dramatic shift seen with V as they progress through the entry quest. To move from there to the next sequence fluidly gave a feeling being in the moment. For our playthrough, we played a female V and for that moment in the first 10 minutes, I felt like I was her. I felt like it was me going through the motions, which is something I very much treasure in an RPG experience.

For more about the game itself, as per CD Projekt RED themselves:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game.

With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”

