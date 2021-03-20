Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Divided Over New Update
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update is releasing soon on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia, and today CD Projekt Red previewed what players can expect from the patch, officially titled update 1.2. For example, the update will make considerable improvements to police in the game, particularly how they spawn. Currently, police spawn out of nowhere and arrive on the scene with unrealistic and frustrating haste. However, according to CD Projekt Red, the update will tweak police spawns to improve upon this.
In addition to this, the update is also improving driving to allow for a more fluid experience, and this will be bolstered by customization options like the ability to adjust the sensitivity. More so, the update will add a couple of smaller, quality-of-life features and customizable controls on the PC.
All in all, it sounds like the update will be a fairly substantial one, though right now it's unclear when it will release. That said, while the update appetizer has some players excited and thankful, others range from unimpressed to frustrated. For some, the update isn't the BIG update they were hoping for, while others are annoyed all of this information was relayed by in-game news anchor Gillean Jordan in a way that's lore-friendly, but also a bit muddy and confusing.
This Is The Update?
Honestly, I've been supporting C77 and everything (And I keep considering it my favourite game probably, with Skyrim).
But for God's sake, what the fuck is this "update". 4 VERY SMALL gameplay changes? What about bug fixing? Performance improving, specially for old-gen?— Estrid (@NorseMinarchy) March 19, 2021
WTF.
Keep Up The Great Work
Keep up the great work!— VideoTech (@videotech_) March 19, 2021
Good Update, Bad Messaging
In-universe patch notes aren't a good way to present these changes guys, Just be more upfront with the improvements, I appreciate the attempt to make this seem grounded but with all the background behind this launch, This just looks dumb, Good patches though— Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) March 19, 2021
Thanks For The Hard Work
Thx guys We really appreciate your hard work at fixing this stuff and you listening to us🥰💕 pic.twitter.com/dem33YlpZg— MythicArbiter2/Judy Simp/T.J.F (@Judys2good) March 19, 2021
Too Little Too Late
Remember when that game company said they was gona fix their problem with loads of patches and work tirelessly to bring themselves back up to the high standard we expected? Hahaha.... Oh.... That was you?..... Awkwarrrrrrrrrd.— James the Vulcan (@Archhanny) March 19, 2021
Can't Wait
Can't wait, game is stunning pic.twitter.com/4HwZ26IsJa— Nova_S01 (@Nova_S01) March 19, 2021
Need More
I know this is just the tip of the iceberg, and I'm sure you guys will tackle this, but please make sure NPC items don't multiply and float in mid-air. Immersion is essential for this type of game.— Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) March 19, 2021
Yeeees
Yeeees 🙌— Cyberpunk 2077 Community (@CP2077Community) March 19, 2021
Not Enough
We're in the latter half of March and I've yet to see any actual quality of life updates for consoles like they promised. I think it's fair to say I won't be trusting CDPR again. It's one thing to be made to make a bad game. It's quite another to not even fix your said bad game.— ThatEnglishGent (@ThatEnglishGent) March 19, 2021
Take Your Time
Dear CDProjekt devs please don't listen to this toxic immature gaming community. Yes the game cameout and many aspect was underwhelming but for me well worth 60 dollars just for story alone. You can make this game perfect we believe in you. Take your time.— Kubilay Yavuz (@resonmon) March 19, 2021