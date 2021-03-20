Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Divided Over New Update

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update is releasing soon on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia, and today CD Projekt Red previewed what players can expect from the patch, officially titled update 1.2. For example, the update will make considerable improvements to police in the game, particularly how they spawn. Currently, police spawn out of nowhere and arrive on the scene with unrealistic and frustrating haste. However, according to CD Projekt Red, the update will tweak police spawns to improve upon this.

In addition to this, the update is also improving driving to allow for a more fluid experience, and this will be bolstered by customization options like the ability to adjust the sensitivity. More so, the update will add a couple of smaller, quality-of-life features and customizable controls on the PC.

All in all, it sounds like the update will be a fairly substantial one, though right now it's unclear when it will release. That said, while the update appetizer has some players excited and thankful, others range from unimpressed to frustrated. For some, the update isn't the BIG update they were hoping for, while others are annoyed all of this information was relayed by in-game news anchor Gillean Jordan in a way that's lore-friendly, but also a bit muddy and confusing.