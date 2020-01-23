Cyberpunk 2077 Reportedly Delayed Because PS4 and Xbox One Aren’t Powerful Enough

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally poised to release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia in just a few months, but now it’s not arriving until September. And CD Projekt Red didn’t really dive into why it’s delaying the game other than noting it needs more time. That said, Polish insider Borys Niespielak relays that the game is largely being delayed because of issues with PS4 and Xbox One. More specifically, Niespielak claims CD Projekt Red is having trouble getting the game to run on PS4 and Xbox One due to their lack of power.

Further salient details aren’t really divulged, but Niespielak notes that the game is currently running at an unsatisfactory level on consoles, especially the Xbox One. Of course, if this is indeed the case, it’s hard to imagine CD Projekt Red will be able to remedy the issue, after all, it’s not like either the PS4 or Xbox One are going to get more powerful.

That said, it’s not that surprising that the game is having trouble running on dated hardware. It’s ambitious in every sense, and looks and sounds like a game that should be on next-gen consoles. And from the sounds of it, next-gen consoles may be the place you want to play the game if you don’t have a high-end gaming PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC, and possibly next-gen consoles. And barring any more last quarter delays, it will release worldwide on September 17. For more news, media, information, rumors, and leaks on the open-world role-playing game, be sure to take a quick second and peep all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

