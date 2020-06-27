Cyberpunk 2077 Features a Witcher 3 Easter Egg Early in the Game

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 unsurprisingly has an Easter egg related to The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, and you can find it pretty early on. It’s a throwback from the game’s futuristic setting that refers to The Witcher III as retro in a gaming magazine highlighting the title and features Ciri, one of the most popular characters from CD Projekt Red’s acclaimed game. Considering how well-known and beloved CD Projekt Red’s Witcher series is, this probably won’t be the only Easter egg that we’ll see during playthroughs of Cyberpunk 2077.

GameSpot shared news of the Easter egg from The Witcher III found in Cyberpunk 2077 and explained how players could find it early on if they went looking. During a hands-on experience with the game, GameSpot’s Edmond Tran took the “Corporate” life path where you start out as V in the role of a counter-intelligence operative at the Arasaka company.

After you’re given your assignment, you can poke around through V’s office to get a feel for the area. Part of that may involve looking through the desk in the office, and if you do so, you’ll find a retro gaming magazine in one of the drawers. Found on the cover of that magazine is some artwork from The Witcher III that depicts the version of Ciri we see in the game.

Whether or not Ciri would be featured in any way at all in the game is something that’s been speculated about for a while. The character has the power to travel to dimensions and has dropped hints in the past of some acknowledgment of a world that sounded a bit like Cyberpunk 2077’s.

Easter eggs like this one may be the extent of Ciri’s involvement in Cyberpunk 2077, however. Cyberpunk 2077 game director Adam Badowski said in the past he’s “totally against” the idea of Ciri being in the game and that he hates being asked about it.

“We are not Kingdom Hearts,” Badowski told Polygon in 2018. “We are not joining universes, and I know that there are a lot of fans on the team and they would like to have Ciri in the game. But I am totally against it, still.”

Marcin Iwiński, co-founder of the studio and joint CEO, said at the time that perhaps Badowski would change his mind, so hopes for Ciri weren’t totally dashed. Perhaps the compromise is an Easter egg like the one mentioned above, or perhaps we’ll actually run into Ciri at some point.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on November 19th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.