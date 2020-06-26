Secretlab Announces New Cyberpunk 2077 Chairs

✖

Secretlab and CD Projekt Red have teamed up for a new Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration, the companies announced on Friday. The result of this partnership is a Cyberpunk 2077-themed chair that comes in Secretlab’s Omega and Titan variants and features the game’s signature black and yellow colors, the Cyberpunk 2077 logo on the front under the Secretlab logo, and the Samurai graphic from the game on the back of the chairs. Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t set to launch until later in November, but these chairs are available right now in limited quantities with more of them scheduled to be released alongside the game’s full launch.

The Cyberpunk 2077 chair made its debut at the start of the weekend as CD Projekt Red and Secretlab unveiled the product on social media and on the retailer’s site. The front of the chair is almost all yellow with black accents while the back is the opposite being nearly all black save for the Secretlab logo and the Samurai graphic.

Dive into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 in a real netrunner's style with a chair directly from @secretlabchairs! Choose your seat at https://t.co/Iy3ofDXRyt! pic.twitter.com/YGJ7PhGZzZ — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 26, 2020

Secretlab’s site shows off different angles of the chair as well as the differences between each version of the chair. The design is the same on both the Omega and Titan edition, but the features of the chair will differ slightly depending on which one you opt for. Both have adjustable armrests, a head pillow that can be removed, and backrest declines. The Omega chair has another pillow for lumbar support while the Titan has adjustable lumbar settings via a knob on the side of the chair. the base of the Omega is more fitted while the Titan’s is leveled, and the recommended size specifications for the chairs found on the site will help you pick out which one suits your needs.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Omega chair costs $449 while the Titan costs a bit more at $489. Both can be ordered now, but according to the site, only the Omega chair is still in stock.

Spin the chair around and take in the flaming logo of chrome rock band Samurai. With the Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 Edition chair as your upgrade of choice, nobody’s going to mess with this mercenary. Complete your @CyberpunkGame experience with the official chair. pic.twitter.com/MC9EiVKBbW — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) June 26, 2020

Secretlab’s Cyberpunk 2077 announcement follows the game’s big Night City Wire stream that took place on Thursday. That online event showed off more of the game with the debut of a new trailer and more screenshots.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to launch on November 19th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.