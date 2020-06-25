Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals Big Feature Called "Braindance" During New Gameplay Demo

✖

Today, CD Projekt Red revealed a brand new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer alongside the announcement of an official Cyberpunk 2077 anime series dubbed Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunner, which is being made by Trigger and Netflix and is slated to release sometime in 2022. But that's not all the Polish developer came packing today. The developer best-known for The Witcher series also revealed a lengthy look at some gameplay that focused on a brand new featured previously unrevealed called "Braindance."

According to CD Projekt Red, Braindance is a big part of the game and its story. As for the feature itself, it's an editor that allows players to relieve someone else's memories. And within this technology, is the ability to speed things up, rewind, and manipulate what you're seeing to dig deeper into a memory. The feature essentially gives the game some detective-style gameplay, which will probably be a nice retreat from its chaotic first-person action and gunplay. Further, it also gives the game a VR vibe, and may lend credence to rumors that VR support is in development.

Below, you can check out the new gameplay demo, courtesy of Gamers Prey:

If you played CD Projekt Red's previous and most recent major release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, this gameplay feature may look and sound familiar to a similar ability Geralt, the game's protagonist, possessed, which allowed him to utilize special vision to look for hidden clues in the style of a detective. Obviously, the aesthetic of these two features are very different, but they fulfill similar purposes.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any more delays, it will release worldwide on November 19.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official story pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

