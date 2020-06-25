Cyberpunk 2077 Includes 5 Types of Pubic Hair and More Crazy Character Customization Options Revealed

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia has a metric ton of character customization options. For example, when creating a character from scratch, players have not one, not two, not three, not four, but five pubic hair options. Yes, you read that right. For Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red is going all-in on character customization. Every player will play as V, a mercenary, but it will be their own version of the character.

Word of the amount of character creation options comes way of Kotaku, who got their hands on the impressive toolset and revealed the game has the following: 6 skin types, 35 hairstyles, 17 eyes, 8 eyebrows, 17 mouths, 17 jaws, 17 ears, 8 pieces of cyberware, 9 types of scars, 6 types of tattoos, 11 piercings, 5 types of teeth, 8 types of eye makeup, 5 types of lip makeup, three types of blemishes, 3 types of nipples, 5 types of body tattoos, 2 types of body scars, 2 types of d***ks, 1 v****a option, 5 types of pubic hairs, and a range of d**k size options.

It's safe to assume many players will be spending an absurd amount of time at the game's character creation screen. Further, it's also possible this is just the tip of the iceberg as it's far from a final build of the game. And of course, it doesn't include clothing customization, which will be an additional way to distinguish your V.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. At the moment of publishing, it's scheduled to release worldwide on November 19, priced at $60.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the game, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the open-world RPG by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, today CD Projekt Red dropped a new trailer for the game alongside a slab of new gameplay footage revealing a brand new and major gameplay feature. The Polish studio also announced an official anime being made with Netflix and Trigger.

