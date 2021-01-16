Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Leak Has Players Worried

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer leak has some players of the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia game worried. Last month, CD Projekt Red finally released Cyberpunk 2077 after years of development and several delays. However, right now, only the game's ambitious and meaty single-player campaign is available. What's not available is the game's multiplayer, which is in development, but according to a new roadmap, isn't releasing this year. As a result, there's a good chance we won't be hearing about it anytime soon, at least in an official capacity. However, while CD Projekt Red isn't talking about the game's multiplayer, a new leak is.

The leak comes the way of an anonymous dataminer who relayed some interesting tidbits hidden within the game's files while speaking to DSO Gaming. Unfortunately, while these tidbits are interesting, they aren't exactly revelatory or reason to be excited or panicked about the game's multiplayer. However, there is one bit of information that has some players worried.

According to the dataminer, there are files currently in the game that suggest the game's multiplayer will have player-to-player connections rather than dedicated servers. If you play GTA Online, you'll know that while its matchmaking uses a dedicated server, everything else is player-to-player. Not only does this limit player count, but it's why when players leave the lobby, it can cause issues. Further, if someone in the lobby has a poor connection, it may negatively impact the experience. Dedicated servers minimize these issues, and that's why Cyberpunk 2077 players are worried.

That said, for now, there's been no confirmation whether Cyberpunk 2077 will use dedicated servers or not. While the files indicate it won't, that's far from definitive. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt.

CD Projekt Red hasn't commented on this leak in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the popular open-world RPG -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.