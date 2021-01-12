Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Reveals First Multiplayer Details

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 leak has surfaced, and it claims to have the first details on the multiplayer mode in development for the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia game. According to the leak, which comes straight from the game's files, CD Projekt Red is working on two specific modes for the game's multiplayer: Heist and Deathmatch. Unfortunately, finer details on the pair of modes are scarce, at least finer details of the salient variety.

Continuing, the leak notes that the game may -- emphasis on may -- make use of player-to-player connections rather than have dedicated servers, which would certainly be a mistake. However, while dedicated servers are better and are the standard at the moment, player-to-player connections could and can be serviceable.

And this is where the information ends. As for the leak itself, it comes the way of an anonymous dataminer who passed the information along to DSO Gaming. Typically, anonymous sources are a non-starter, but because the outlet puts its weight behind the leak and because it's a datamining leak, the fact it comes from an anonymous source isn't as relevant.

Datamining leaks are very reliable given that it's all information plucked from files added by the developer itself. However, they can also be misleading, and of course, are reflective of work very much in development and subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red has not commented on this leak in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

So far, the Polish developer hasn't said a single salient thing about the game's multiplayer. Previously, it said the multiplayer would be revealed before April 1, 2021, but on December 25 it suggested the mode was heading to the backburner so the team could focus on improving the single-player experience. In other words, it's unclear if this timetable is still intact. That said, CD Projekt Red has promised the game's multiplayer will be more than just a mode.

