Cyberpunk 2077 Continues to Look Unreal in New Gameplay Videos and Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077's newest Night City Wire episode released today providing PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia fans with another great, raw look at the upcoming RPG. Included in this episode was a deep dive into the vehicles of the game, which not only are numerous but have been brought to life in a meticulous fashion. For the most part, the game's rides are fictional, but CD Projekt Red did reveal the Porsche 911 Turbo is in the game and is actually the whip of Keanu Reeves' character, Johnny Silverhand.

Accompanying this was a deep dive into the game's style, which explains and showcases how what you wear and what type of modifications you alter your body with are everything in Night City and beyond. And lastly, the new episode of Night City Wire also featured a new CG trailer previewing what appears to be a mission giver in the game.

Below, you can check out all of this new content, courtesy of the game's official YouTube account:

Vehicles Video:

"Style" Video:

The Diner CG Trailer:

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification," reads an official pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

