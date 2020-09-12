Grimes' Cyberpunk 2077 Character Lizzy Wizzy Fully Revealed

✖

Grimes is in Cyberpunk 2077, and she appears to play a somewhat substantial character named Lizzy Wizzy. We already knew this, but it wasn't super clear what Lizzy Wizzy looked like, well until today that is. Over on Twitter, the game's official account revealed our best look at the character via the new cover of CYBR Magazine.

As you can see, the character looks a bit different than the last time we saw her. More specifically, she now appears to sport long pink hair rather than a blueish-green mohawk. Unfortunately, this is all the magazine cover reveals.

For now, it's still unclear just how prominent of a role Grimes' character plays in the game, but it's presumably more of a tertiary role. That said, there are some seemingly major in-game events tied to the character, which suggests there are also missions involving her as well.

Lizzy Wizzy voiced by Grimes is @cybrmagazine’s new issue cover appearing in AR. The issue features exclusive Lizzy Wizzy artwork, @Grimezsz interview as well as a chat with Cyberpunk inventor Mike Pondsmith & even in-game adverts IRL. Get your copy: https://t.co/L8toJ523Fm pic.twitter.com/wue5DImB2k — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 11, 2020

As you may remember, Grimes actually talked about her character in the game earlier last December, describing her cameo as "one of the greatest pieces of performance art ever made."

"I did my voice acting for Lizzy Wizzy, that game is going to be f*****g good," Grimes explained, via Reddit. "I mean I haven't played it, but I saw someone play an hour of the game. I play a pop star who committed suicide on stage, and they had to quickly come and perform emergency surgery and replace her whole body with cybernetics while she was dead for an hour. Then she finished the show as a cyborg. One of the greatest pieces of performance art ever made."

Of course, Grimes is far from the only person insanely excited for Cyberpunk 2077, but it's worth noting she may be a bit bias here. This isn't to diminish the claim, but just keep this in mind.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, and barring any further unexpected delays, it will release worldwide on November 19.