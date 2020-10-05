Cyberpunk 2077's World Map Leaked

✖

Cyberpunk 2077's world map has been revealed, courtesy of a new leak. Physical copies of the game -- which recently went gold -- are seemingly out in the wild, and just like The Witcher 3, it looks like retail copies of the game will come with a full map of the game and other goodies. And as you can see via the tweet below, the game's map is huge and divided up into various districts, both of which we've known for a while.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set primarily in Night City, a megalopolis where corporations rule the city, gangs and criminals rule the streets, and everyone is obsessed with fame and overcome by transhumanism. However, the game's map isn't limited to Night City. The massive settlement and its various districts are the primary location of the game, but players will also be able to explore the areas surrounding Night City, known as the Badlands.

Below, you can check out the newly leaked map, which appears to show off the entire world map, though there may be some locations not included:

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt given that this map is of the "leaked" variety opposed to being revealed directly from CD Projekt Red. It passes the sniff test, but it's not official.

As for CD Projekt Red, the developer has not commented on this latest leak and it's unlikely it will. When snippets of the map leaked in the past, the Polish developer did not provide a comment and it's hard to imagine this will change for this leak. However, if it does provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."