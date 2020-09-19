Cyberpunk 2077 Is Shorter Than The Witcher 3 And There's a Good Reason Why

✖

When Cyberpunk 2077 releases this November via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC it will offer dozens and dozens and dozens and dozens of hours of content. However, its main story will be shorter than CD Projekt Red's most recent major release: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, or more specifically, "slightly shorter."

When The Witcher 3 launched in 2015, it did so with a main story that takes 50-60 hours to complete on average. This is just the main story though. If you want to do the bulk of side content and the main story, you're talking at least 100 hours. Meanwhile, a completionist playthrough is going to range from 170 to 200 hours.

Cyberpunk 2077 is equally big and ambitious, but for the main story, the Polish developer wanted to tighten things up a bit in order to ensure everyone sees the game to completion. Speaking about this, senior quest designer on the game Patrick K. Mills confirmed that a majority of people who played The Witcher 3 never beat the main story. For Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR doesn't want this to be the case.

"We do know that the main story run in Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than The Witcher 3, because we got a lot of complaints about The Witcher 3's main story just being too long," said Mills. "Looking at the metrics you see a tremendous number of people played through The Witcher 3 really far, but never made it to the end. We want you to see this whole story. So we did shorten the main story, but there's lots to do."

Mills notes that right now CD Projekt Red doesn't have a number for a "completionist" playthrough of the game, but it does sound like it's going to be a big number, just like The Witcher 3.

As you will know if you played The Witcher 3, its main campaign is excellent, but it is indeed long. So it's good to head CD Projekt Red hasn't made this same mistake with the Cyberpunk 2077, though its campaign will still be very far from short.

