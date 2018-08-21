‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Quests Will Be Similar to ‘The Witcher III’

Since the big reveal during E3 2018 back in June, we’ve been learning so much about CD Projekt RED’s upcoming RPG game Cyberpunk 2077. Though the team has been very careful to halt comparisons between their upcoming adventure and their previously acclaimed The Witcher series, there is one aspect that will feel very familiar in the open world environment. For those that love getting their quest-line on, we’ve got just the thing for you.

Quest Designer Patrick Mills recently sat down with the fine folks over at PC Gamer to talk about the few ways this title will share similarities with Geralt of Rivia’s tale. “You’ve got a quest giver, you’ve got a person over here—but you could just go straight to that second person and take the quest from them and do it that way?” Mills told the site.”[The process] has gotten even more complicated in Cyberpunk—there are more multiple ways to resolve individual quests. Before, there were usually a few ways, a couple of decision points. Now there are whole different ways to play the quest.

“I’ll say it’s a lot of work—they’re very, very complicated—but we try to think: if the player says, ‘an I do this?’ Then, yeah, actually you can, and then you deal with the consequences. That’s part of choice versus consequence—don’t just have that in the dialogues, but have it in the gameplay as well.”

Of course Mills was careful not to give too much away. The CD Projekt RED philosophy is to keep card close to the chest until the hand is fully ready to be revealed. It’s worked out for them so far and has garnered the studio a lot of respect through the years. Still, Mills did mention that the quests will seem similar to that of The Witcher – at least mechanically.

“What I would say is I’d expect something to similar to The Witcher 3,” he says. “Particularly in terms of playtime and in terms of quest complexity. Specifically, I’d even look more at the expansions than The Witcher 3 base game because that’s really where the quest design philosophy that we’re using now came from—it was developed later in the expansions.”

To learn more about the quests, including one in particular that provides minor spoilers, you can read the full interview right here.

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077 but I honestly feel it will be a few years off before it hits shelves. But trust me, ComicBook family, it will be worth the wait.

