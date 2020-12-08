Cyberpunk 2077 Teases Free DLC Coming Soon

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 has teased some free DLC coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia game soon. More specifically, hidden within today's official launch trailer, is a tease that free DLC packs are coming sometime in early 2021, a window of time typically used to describe the period between January 1 and March 31. What will this free DLC will consist of, CD Projekt Red doesn't say, but it does note this will be separate from the game's expansions, which will draw inspiration from The Witcher 3's meaty bits of additive content, Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone.

As you may remember, The Witcher 3 received many free DLC packs, most of which were limited to cosmetic items and features like New Game Plus. It's safe to assume CD Projekt Red will repeat this with Cyberpunk 2077, but right now this hasn't been outright confirmed.

Below, you can check out the teaser for yourself, which is part of a larger message from the developer hidden within today's launch trailer:

A hidden message from CDPR in today's launch trailer. Free DLC packs coming early 2021. #cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/WmnzmKOfGk — Okami Gaming (@Okami13_) December 8, 2020

In addition to free DLC packs and single-player expansions, we know Cyberpunk 2077 is getting multiplayer, but much like the free DLC packs and expansions, CD Projekt Red is currently withholding all salient information.

If CD Projekt Red divulges any more information on these DLC Packs, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. That said, it looks like this is all we are getting for now.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on December 10 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.