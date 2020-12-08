Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Trailer Revealed

✖

In two days, after several delays, Cyberpunk 2077 will release worldwide via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. Ahead of this, CD Projekt Red -- the game's developer and publisher -- has revealed the game's official launch trailer, featuring protagonist "V," Keanu Reeves, and some of the most hype-inducing visuals you'll see in 2020. The trailer runs at a little over two minutes long, and appears to feature only brand new footage.

The launch trailer comes after reviews went live yesterday. Right now, the game is sitting a very impressive 91 on Metacritic, with this score expected to rise as more reviews come in, including our own. At 91, it's one of the highest-rated games of the year, though not as high as the developer's last major game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official pitch of the game accompanying the trailer. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

In terms of launch trailers, this is pretty template, but it's the content it contains that has fans going mad with hype. Cyberpunk 2077 isn't the best looking game from a pure graphical fidelity perspective or from an animation perspective, but the way it bridges both of these things with art direction and immersion is what makes it look as good as it does.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on December 10 via the aforementioned platforms. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: