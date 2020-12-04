Cyberpunk 2077: Fans Are Crushing NSFW Jokes About Body Sliders

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are absolutely crying at these NSFW jokes about body sliders in the game. It feels like the level of customization in the upcoming title is overwhelming at times. Some of those choices have drawn the ire of the Internet, and today’s tweets would definitely apply. There are some sliders that change the size, shape, and appearance of different private parts in the game. Of course, once Twitter got a hold of the screenshots, they had a bit of fun with them. Games like Sunset Overdrive and the Saints Row series made their names behind absolutely delightful character creation suites. It looks like Cyberpunk will be pushing some of that even farther forward. Even though that is commendable, there is still some slight clumsiness that results from all those choices and how they’re deployed. Thankfully, the memes are already out in the open and flying, because they were going to happen at launch anyway.

The company posted this description of the title:

AAA studio heads: it was vital that we brutally crunch our employees with 100-hour weeks to achieve a game of this scale and artistic majesty The game: pic.twitter.com/mCiThMMazq — Andrew Shvarts (@Shvartacus) December 3, 2020

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

“Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth. Journey through a city that’s larger than life, explore gang-ridden war zones, trade in its bustling downtown, and raid corporate havens. Make deals with sleazy fixers, desperate celebrities, and renegade artificial intelligence — all fighting tooth and nail to make it big in Night City. Make choices in your journey and watch the story change based on your actions.”

