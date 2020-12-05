Cyberpunk 2077 Confirms Disappointing Launch News

✖

CD Projekt Red has confirmed some slightly disappointing news about the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. The next game from the developers of The Witcher 3 is finally, after several delays and years in development, releasing next week via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia, and when it does, it will have some meaty updates that need to be downloaded before being played. Around the world, players have already gotten their hands on the open-world RPG, whether via pre-release copies or by retailers breaking street date. That said, those lucky enough to play the highly-anticipated game early were greeted this week with an update packing a substantial download size.

Taking to Twitter, DreamcastGuy revealed the update, which comes packing a 43.5 GB download size, a download size that's bigger than many, if not most, games. For now, it's unclear what exactly the update does, but it presumably does a lot if it's packing a download size that big.

As you may know, big pre-release patches, especially for games of this size, are quite normal. A game the size and ambition of Cyberpunk 2077 is likely to have a lot of bugs and minor issues that will need to be ironed out over the course of the next couple of weeks.

For those curious Cyberpunk 2077 has a 43gb day one patch. pic.twitter.com/BKuWInTpJA — DreamcastGuy Is Reviewing Cyberpunk2077 (@DreamcastGuy) December 3, 2020

Chiming in via the replies, CD Projekt Red developer Fabian Mario Dohla revealed that this isn't the game's day one patch, which means there will be at least one more additional update pushed before the game releases, which means even more GBs for players to download at launch.

It’s an update but - fun twist - not the update we’ll have for launch. 😅 — Fabian Mario Döhla (@fabiandoehla) December 3, 2020

