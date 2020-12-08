Cyberpunk 2077 Has Special In-Game Message For Those That Try and Play It Early

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release later this week, and players have the option of preloading the game to make things go a little bit quicker when the game actually becomes available. This has become a recent trend in the video game industry, particularly as download sizes for games get increasingly larger. However, Cyberpunk 2077 has a special message that appears for players that try to start up the game early! Reddit poster StevenKoalae discovered that Keanu Reeves' character, Johnny Silverhand, tells players to "go back to sleep, Samurai! It's not December 10th yet!" It's a small easter egg, but a pretty cool one!

The message from Johnny Silverhand can be found in the Reddit post embedded below!

Of course, Cyberpunk fans can hardly be blamed for trying to get into the game early! Developed by CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 has been heavily hyped, and the game has seen numerous delays over the last year. After all this time, the finish line is very nearly in sight, so fans are clearly ready for the game to finally be made available! With those hopes temporarily dashed, fans will just have to be patient and perhaps spend some time with another game, in the meantime.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 can manage to live up to the hype! CD Projekt Red's previous game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is widely considered to be one of the best games ever made. Despite releasing more than five years ago, that game has seen a heavy increase in interest over the last year, following the success of The Witcher series on Netflix. That game made CD Projekt Red the second-biggest gaming company in all of Europe, behind Ubisoft. If Cyberpunk 2077 can manage to stick the landing, it could cement the publisher's status!

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with a Google Stadia release to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? What did you think of the special message from Johnny Silverhand? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!