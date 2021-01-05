Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Significant Decline in Steam Users

✖

In the weeks since Cyberpunk 2077's release, it seems that quite a bit of interest in the game has dropped off. On the game's release day, it set a new record for most concurrent players on Steam, with more than one million players checking out CD Projekt Red's latest. Unfortunately, it seems that Steam users have not been sticking with the title. According to GitHyp, that number has sharply declined over the last few weeks, with just 225,000 players traversing Night City this past weekend. That number represents a 79% drop-off, and it took The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt three months to see that kind of decline.

The numbers come at a time when CD Projekt Red could surely use some good news. While the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 has been mostly well-received, the console versions were subject to a significant amount of backlash. CD Projekt Red is hard at work on multiple updates for the game, but it remains to be seen whether or not players will stick with the title long enough to see these improvements. A number of retailers have offered refunds for the game, and PlayStation even removed it completely from its digital storefront. If CD Projekt Red hopes to change the narrative surrounding Cyberpunk 2077, it certainly seems like it will have its work cut out for it.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the game's numbers pick-up. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has proven to be a resilient title for the company. While the title released in 2015, the game set a new Steam record at the end of 2019, with 93,835 players checking out the title. The success of the Netflix series likely played a large role in convincing gamers to check out the title, but the game's positive reviews no doubt played a part, as well. If CD Projekt Red can continue to support Cyberpunk 2077 and work on the game's issues, it's possible that the game could see similar longevity.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you played Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam? Are you still enjoying the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!