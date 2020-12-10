Cyberpunk 2077 Sets New Steam Record

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 has been available for less than 24 hours, but CD Projekt Red's latest has already set a new record on Steam, with the most concurrent users ever for a single-player game! As of this writing, the game has peaked for the day at 1,054,388 players. That record was previously held by Fallout 4, with 472,962 concurrent players. The number for Cyberpunk 2077 has tapered off a bit, but the game still maintains the number one spot on the site, with 880,331 players currently exploring the streets of Night City. Clearly, fans were very eager to finally play the game!

Given the hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077, it's not too surprising to see just how many people have already started the game. Of course, it's worth noting that these are merely players on Steam, as opposed to those playing the game through other platforms. Fans will likely have some time to wait before official sales numbers are released, but it certainly seems like Cyberpunk 2077 is off to a very strong start!

It will be interesting to see how sales for the game breakdown across the various platforms. Clearly, a lot of people opted to play the game on Steam. It certainly seems like Cyberpunk 2077 performs best on PC, followed by the next-gen consoles and current-gen systems last. According to CD Projekt Red, the game's day one patch should make for a better experience on systems like PS4 and Xbox One, but it remains to be seen how significant that change will be, and whether or not some gamers will opt to purchase Cyberpunk 2077 on a different platform, as a result.

CD Projekt Red's previous game was The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. That title released more than five years ago, but a number of players discovered it just this year, following the success of the Netflix series. It remains to be seen whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 will have similar longevity, but this definitely seems like a good omen.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with a Google Stadia release to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Cyberpunk 2077 yet? What do you think of the game thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!