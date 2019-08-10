Cyberpunk 2077’s Story Is Made for Adults

It’s been years since Cyberpunk 2077 was initially announced, but we’ve only just learned of its release date this year. With plenty of time left until launch, this has not stopped fans from getting excited about the upcoming title from CD Projekt Red. That said, the devs have been more open about development recently, even talking about the futuristic RPG at length. One such interview to recently take place comes from Polish Radio and Cyberpunk 2077 lead quest designer Pawel Sasko, where Sasko noted how the game will have a rather mature story.

From all of the footage that has been shown from the game so far, it would be hard to think that players will be encountering a light-hearted adventure. After all, the future seems dark to say the least, but the story featured in Cyberpunk 2077 will certainly be playing into that theme. According to the translation of the interview (via Reddit), the devs’ goal was to create a movie-like narrative for adults, diving into topics of today’s world. Sasko also mentions how others shy away from sensitive subjects, but they will not be doing this, tackling them headfirst.

Sakso then went on to say how Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be very black-and-white, leading to players having to think for themselves and even question V’s morality along the way, which in turn is the player’s morality. Needless to say, it is going to be an interesting ride for those who jump into Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to officially arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more about the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the brief overview below:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that Cyberpunk 2077 is geared towards adults? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

