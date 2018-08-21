Cyberpunk 2077 Teases Fans With New Screenshots

Ever since CD Projekt RED finally unveiled their latest RPG title following the wild success The Witcher franchise saw, fans couldn’t help but to immediately clamor towards any details they could find. Understandable, since our first look was nothing short of breath-taking!

Though we don’t have a new trailer (yet) with Gamescom 2018 having just kicked off, we do have a few incredible new screenshots thanks to a post over on Resetera! Perhaps the most stunning part of the most recent screenshot drop is how amazing the first person perspective works regarding immersion.

When the studio first announced that they were breaking away from third-person, the reaction was mixed despite the many, many assurances from the developers that this was the right move. For those that are worried it will take away from the experience and from looking at those incredible characters created – don’t be.

“Well, it’s an RPG,” said Quest Designer Patrick Mills to the Official Xbox Magazine earlier this year. “It’s an RPG before it’s a shooter. And it’s really about making a character and inhabiting that character and living in this world and making choices from not just the point of view of that character but also of yourself. With The Witcher, you had Geralt, and Geralt had a history. He had decades of books, games, comics, and even television series, with a new one on the way, and it was about guiding him through his story. But with this, we want it to be your story. So really, putting you in first person is the only way to do that.”

Players will need to have an incredible arsenal of cybernetics and weaponry at their disposal, which is why the First Person perspective fits perfectly. Essentially, this is a First Person Shooter, and the gameplay design really was meant for just that.

With my own impressions of the game from my hands on time with it during E3, I feel like if they had made it in the Third Person vantage point, the immersion would have been broken. Especially with the opening sequence I witnessed during my time with the game. It was gritty and just would not have had the same intended reaction had it not been up close and personal.

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077 but I honestly feel it will be a few years off before it hits shelves.

