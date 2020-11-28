Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Video Has Fans of The Witcher Especially Excited

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay video has fans excited to explore the game's vast, cyberpunk open-world, especially fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, developer CD Projekt Red's previous release that hit in 2015 and is widely considered one of the best games of the generation. And why is it considered one of the best RPGs of all time? Because of its terrifically realized open world, full of wonderfully realized characters and NPCs that bring it to life. And it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 will, at the very least, rival Geralt's latest adventure in this regard.

While there are some question marks about Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay, and even more about its performance on certain machines, there's no hesitation about the game's open-world, which looks poised to set a bar for realization and immersion when it releases. Marrying this will likely be an excellent story, and even better side-quests and dynamic events.

A great indicator of an immersive open-world is the NPCs. So many games don't get NPCs right. From scripting to dialogue, in many open-world games, NPCs feel like they re simply there to populate a world, which really hurts immersion.

In The Witcher 3, not only did NPCs have seemingly complex routines, but a lot of great dialogue that brought them to life. Whether Cyberpunk 2077 will match this, remains to be seen, but if the Reddit video below is any indication, it won't just match, but improve.

Not only does Cyberpunk 2077's world seem brimming with NPC interactions like this, which really do go a long way, but the voice acting seems to be of a high quality too. And again, this bucks the trend of most open-world games, which tend to have a sharp decline from primary and secondary characters to NPCs when it comes to voice acting.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on December 10 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PC, and the Xbox Series consoles. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated open-world RPG, click here.