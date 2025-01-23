Cyberpunk 2077 Gets First New Update in 2025 With Patch Notes

A new update for Cyberpunk 2077 has today released across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. For the most part, developer CD Projekt Red has completed its work on Cyberpunk 2077 and has now moved on to other projects. As such, patches for the game have slowed down quite a bit with last month’s update version 2.20 serving as one of the last ones that would likely ever be seen. Now, a subsequent update for Cyberpunk 2077 has gone live and has further improved some of the features introduced in this previous patch.

Downloadable right now, update 2.21 for Cyberpunk 2077 looks to provide new fixes for Photo Mode, which was added to the game at the end of 2024. Beyond this, CD Projekt Red has also brought DLSS 4 support to the game on PC while also tweaking the new vehicle customization options. Lastly, a handful of bug fixes related to specific versions of Cyberpunk 2077 on either console or PC have come about to improve both iterations of the open-world RPG.

To get a look at everything that has been done in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.21, you can view the full patch notes below.

Photo Mode

Nibbles and Adam Smasher can now be spawned while V is in the air or in water.

Fixed the Facial Expression option for Adam Smasher.

Fixed an issue where Adam Smasher’s glowing chest cyberware was missing.

Fixed an issue where, if Johnny’s Alternate Appearance was enabled, both options to spawn him (default and alternate) resulted in the alternate look.

Characters spawned while V is in the air or in water will no longer snap to the ground.

Characters will now be properly saved in presets.

Spawned characters will now be visible after adding a background.

V’s rotation and position will now be properly saved in presets.

Fixed an issue where adjusting the Up/Down slider for V wouldn’t change their position between certain values.

NPCs that turn invisible after disabling the Surrounding NPCs option will no longer have collision.

Fixed an issue where loading a preset could cause additional light sources to appear even when disabled, or spawn them in incorrect positions.

Fixed an issue where the camera could get stuck on walls after setting Full Collision to ON.

Fixed an issue where camera settings would only apply after loading a saved preset twice.

Enabling a background will no longer change camera position.

Rotating the camera will now work properly with a background enabled.

Fixed an issue where the prompts for Move Camera and Rotate Camera would appear when the camera cannot be moved (e.g. when using the First-Person Perspective camera).

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to move the camera after spawning a character while highlighting the Edit Character option.

Disabling Chromatic Aberration in the Graphics settings will no longer affect the ability to adjust it.

Fixed an issue where some items in scenes disappeared after setting the Surrounding NPCs option to OFF.

Fixed an issue where enabling PhysX Cloth would unfreeze NCPD vehicles.

The rule of thirds grid will now properly adapt to the selected aspect ratio.

Fixed an issue where the image in a SmartFrame wouldn’t be visible if accessed while V was not facing it.

Fixed an issue where opening Photo Mode simultaneously with Wardrobe or Stash caused the game to become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to access Photo Mode before a save file fully loaded, causing it to open without UI and block any further action.

Fixed other minor Photo Mode issues related to spawned characters, camera movement, controls, and more.

Fixed various UI issues in Photo Mode, SmartFrames and Gallery menus, including slider inconsistencies, localization errors, missing sound effects, incorrect behavior when interacting with certain features, and more.

Vehicle Color Customization

Fixed several texture and color inconsistencies for vehicles that have CrystalCoat applied.

Fixed an issue where the explanation of the spray paint icon was missing in the Autofixer tutorial pop-up after a vehicle contract was completed.

Fixed several minor UI issues in the CrystalCoat and TwinTone menus.

Character Creation

Randomizer settings in Character Creation will now be preserved after advancing to the Customize Attributes step.

Fixed an issue where the Piercing Color option would not be available in Character Creation after enabling piercings if V initially had none.

Fixed other minor issues in Character Creation, including appearance options not applying correctly, visual clipping, inconsistent UI behavior, functionality issues after using the randomizer, and more.

Miscellaneous

Run This Town – Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, it wasn’t possible to deactivate the Aguilar imprint after meeting with Bennett.

Fixed several instances where Johnny could appear duplicated in the passenger seat during some quests when he was already present in the scene.

Fixed an issue where Johnny did not appear as a passenger often enough.

Introduced several fixes to NPC and vehicle behavior for various small events throughout Night City.

Fixed an issue where some vendors were not interactable as intended.

Fixed an issue where voiceovers on TV news channels could be missing or too quiet.

Fixed an issue where the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech used a description of Quadra Turbo-R 740 instead of its own unique one.

Fixed the missing 2.2 “check what’s new” pop-up in the main menu.

Console-specific

Fixed an issue where screenshots appeared as blank in the Gallery on Xbox if they were taken with HDR10 enabled.

Added a pop-up in the Gallery to notify players when access to screenshots is blocked by the console’s privacy settings on Xbox.

Screenshots deleted on Xbox outside the Gallery UI will now be correctly marked in the Gallery and will disappear from occupied slots after reopening the Gallery.

Fixed an issue where the Graphics Mode on Xbox Series S could be set to Quality instead of Performance by default.

PC-specific