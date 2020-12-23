Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.06 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update has been released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC by CD Projekt Red alongside official patch notes revealing all that Hotfix 1.06 does, which isn't much, or at least not much of the specific variety. At the moment of publishing, the update has not been released on Google Stadia, and it's currently unclear if there are any plans to bring it to the Google platform.

What's also unclear is whether or not the update will require a download from players, and if it does, how big the update's file size is. While the patch notes are brief, some of the points listed are vague, which means it's hard to gauge if this will require a meatier or slimmer download compared to previous and recent updates.

Whatever the case, the update -- on console -- improves memory management and stability, which means there will be fewer crashes for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S players going forward. Meanwhile, specific to PC, the 8 MB save file size limit has been removed, which means save files will no longer be corrupted when they surpass 8 MB in size. However, this won't retroactively fix save files corrupted by this limitation.

Lastly, the update also has addressed a bug involving Dum Dum. More specifically, with the update downloaded, Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during the Second Conflict mission. And that's the extent of the patch notes.

Below, you can check out the full and official patch notes for the update, courtesy of CD Projekt Red:

Quests Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict.

Console-specific Improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes.

PC-specific Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix save files corrupted before the update.



Hotfix 1.06 is available on PC and consoles! Here is the full list of changes: https://t.co/z7vI1cCQri pic.twitter.com/TYFqC7Kv4d — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 23, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the new open-world RPG -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.