Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.62 Live on PC Alongside Patch Notes

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update -- dubbed Update 1.62 -- is live on PC alongside patch notes. Why is it not also live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X? Well, because it's the Patch Tracing update, aka the Overdrive Mode update is finally live, which only pertains to PC because only very high-end PCs support Patch Tracing, also sometimes referred to as Full Ray-Tracing. In addition to this, NVIDIA DLAA has been added alongside support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.1. Meanwhile, and lastly, the Benchmark has been improved to display more information on the results screen.

While we know everything that the update does, courtesy of the patch notes for said update, we don't know what the file size for the update is. There isn't any new content or a bajillion fixes and changes to the game, however, it's unclear how much room will need to be cleared for this new tech so it's possible the file size could still be meaty.

Below, you can check out the complete and official patch notes for the update, courtesy of CD Projekt Red:

Path Tracing: Technology Preview

Added a Ray Tracing: Overdrive preset which includes the Path Tracing technology. You can enable the Ray Tracing: Overdrive preset in Settings > Graphics > Quick Preset, or just Path Tracing separately in Settings > Graphics in the Ray Tracing section.

Additionally, we included an option to render path-traced screenshots in Photo Mode for other Ray-Tracing-capable graphics cards with at least 8GB VRAM. If your graphics card has more than 8GB VRAM and this option is still greyed out, it means you need to lower your in-game resolution. Note that the higher the resolution and the less powerful the GPU is, the longer it will take to take a screenshot (between a few seconds to several minutes). You can enable Path Tracing for Photo Mode in Settings > Graphics in the Ray Tracing section.

DLAA

Added NVIDIA DLAA, an AI-based anti-aliasing mode designed to improve image quality. DLAA requires a NVIDIA RTX graphics card. It can be enabled in Settings > Graphics in the NVIDIA DLSS section.

Intel XeSS

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.1, an upscaling technology using machine learning to provide improved performance with high image quality. It can be enabled in Settings > Graphics in the Resolution Scaling section.

Benchmark improvements

Improved the Benchmark to display more information in the results screen, including PC specs, GPU driver version and selected settings.

Cyberpunk 2077, in additon to PC, is also available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the dystopian open-world RPG, click here.