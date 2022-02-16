Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Provides Update on Two Highly-Requested Features

CD Projekt Red stealth-released Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 yesterday alongside the long-awaited next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. In the process, it drastically improved the game and addressed a majority of the game’s biggest issues that have plagued the open-world experience since it was released in 2020. Since the update though, players have started to flood CDPR with new features requests and general demands. At the top of the Internet’s wishlist is PS4/PS5 Trophies transfer and an FPS improvement on Xbox Series S. According to CD Projekt Red, both of these things are currently being investigated, but right now there aren’t any details to share.

In addition to this, the new update from CD Projekt Red notes that the team is also investigating why the disc version of the game, on PS4, isn’t launching after downloading the latest update. It’s also looking into the increase of crashing on PC post update.

As for when 1.6 will release, the update doesn’t say. That said, it sounds like a smaller update is on the horizon. Until then, there’s more information on everything above:

DEVELOPER NOTES:

We wanted to take a moment to let you know that at the moment we are looking into the following problems reported by some players:

The disc version not launching on PS4 after applying the patch.

Game crashing on launch on the PC (audio software-related). The crash is most likely caused by audio software conflict. So far we’ve identified this issue with audio drivers such as A-Volute, Nahimic or Sonic Studio. We’re currently investigating. Meanwhile, as a temporary solution, we recommend disabling said drivers before launching the game.

We are also looking into the possibility of introducing the following requests, but at the moment we don’t have any details to share:

PS4/PS5 Trophies Transfer

Raising FPS cap on Xbox Series S

For the two above, we are investigating our options but don’t know if this will be possible and, if so, in the case of trophies, if it could happen retroactively.

END OF NOTES

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage