Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Next-Gen Update Available Now

As expected, CD Projekt Red today announced the release date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 during its live stream on Twitch. This announcement is one that has been a long time coming for many fans who first bought the game all the way back in late 2020 when Cyberpunk 2077 launched. And although the road to this point has been a bit bumpy, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X update for the game is available to download right this moment.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.5 has today become available on consoles, PC, and Google Stadia and brings with it a vast number of changes to CD Projekt Red’s RPG. To go along with a plethora of bug fixes and some new free DLC, this patch also contains the next-gen upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077, which finally takes advantage of the improved hardware capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Essentially, if you own one of these platforms, Cyberpunk 2077 will now be a vastly improved experience compared to the PS4 and Xbox One iterations.

Patch 1.5 is coming soon to PC, Stadia, and consoles!



It brings various improvements to the game, numerous quest and gameplay fixes, as well as a number of free DLCs. On top of that, it contains the next-gen update PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X!https://t.co/qnNgifGJZy pic.twitter.com/swLOUNTIcD — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 15, 2022

Perhaps the best thing about this next-gen upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077 is that it costs no additional money whatsoever. So if you’re already someone who owns the game on a PlayStation or Xbox platform, this upgrade will come to you free of charge. This is something that a number of different video game publishers have done since the arrival of next-gen platforms in late 2020, but it’s good to see that CD Projekt Red is also going about things in this same manner.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 might be the most notable next-gen upgrade of the day, CD Projekt Red is also working on an enhanced patch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as well. This patch doesn’t have a release date just yet, but it’s poised to come to Xbox and PlayStation hardware at some point in the first half of this year.

