U.S. Fuel Now as Expensive as Cyberpunk 2077's Dystopian World

Fuel prices in the United States right now are through the roof. In fact, fuel prices are so high right now that the fuel prices in Cyberpunk 2077 -- a game set in a dystopian future -- actually aren't that absurd, depending on which state you live in, which is saying something because that game is set in 2077 where hyperinflation has flattened the economy. According to the American Automobile Association, the average gas price in America is currently $5.014. This is just the national average though. This means in some states, like Missouri and Kansas it's lower, but in some states, like California and Nevada, it's higher.

The most expensive state when it comes to gas prices is California, where on average it's been running nearly at $6 a gallon, with one city running at $10 a gallon. In Cyberpunk 2077's dystopian world gas prices seem to be similar to California. As you can see in the Reddit screenshot below, Night City and beyond is charging a very similar price point for its fuel, as long as you don't want pure gasoline.

As you would expect, this revelation has been making the rounds not just on the game's Reddit page, but elsewhere on the Internet, as it paints a pretty grim picture of the current fuel economy.

