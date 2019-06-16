Cyberpunk 2077 Will Take Players Beyond Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 fans were treated to all sorts of goodies at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, including the release date for the game as well as the fact that Keanu Reeves plays a pretty major role in the title. In addition to this, we have also been learning more about the upcoming game entails, such as the ability to complete the experience without having to take the life of another character. That said, the devs have now spoken about the setting of Night City and how players won’t be restricted to the city limits.

Lead quest designer Pawel Sasko recently sat down with Eurogamer to discuss Cyberpunk 2077. During the interview, many topics were touched on, including Keanu Reeves’ character, developer crunch, next-gen, and more. One of the aspects of the game that was noted was its setting. We all know Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in Night City, the futuristic metropolis filled to the brim with a myriad of people. However, players won’t be staying inside of the city the entire time.

“Cyberspace is a really dangerous place – as you saw in this year’s demo, there were multiple netrunners you needed support from to get in there, you were lying in the bathtub full of ice because your body becomes a CPU and you need a lot of transferring power,” Sasko said. “So you access cyberspace in specific story moments and in some cases you can explore it.

“But the game isn’t only Night City. There’s an area surrounding it, the Badlands. You can leave the city and explore, see what the world looks like outside the city and… it looks harsh outside the city. But you have quests there, contracts you can do, and you’ll be sent there by the main story as well. And there are also a few other surprises…”

