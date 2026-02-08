Stardew Valley 2 Potential Teased by Creator

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone, more commonly known as ConcernedApe, has teased the potential for a sequel to one day come about. Despite launching 10 years ago this month, Stardew Valley continues to receive new content and updates on a routine basis to keep the game alive. And while these additions to the farming sim have been hugely popular, it hasn’t stopped questions about Stardew Valley 2 from continuing to come up. Now, Barone himself has responded to these ongoing inquiries for a sequel, and he hasn’t shot down the possibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to IGN, Barone said that he would be open to one day making Stardew Valley 2. He explained that he previously considered the idea of developing a Stardew sequel before ultimately opting to work on his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, instead. Even with this project now in the works, Barone said he still has been kicking around ideas for Stardew Valley 2 and is excited about the idea, although he is still torn on what the game would ultimately center around.

“Yeah, I would,” said Barone of making a sequel. “In fact, I would love to because it would just be fun to work on a whole new set of characters, a whole new world, maybe capture some of that original energy that I had back in 2012, when I started working with Stardew Valley. There’s something fun about the number of possibilities in a whole new world, which I think would be fun for me. […] It’s a bit difficult because people are so attached to Pelican Town and to the villagers in Pelican Town. I do fear a little bit that if it’s a whole new cast of characters, people might feel put off by that.”

“I guess another approach to Stardew Valley 2 could be to use the existing cast, but it’s like a new adventure in the world, but then I’m still stuck with the same thing,” he continued. “There was a time where I was starting to work on a Stardew Valley 2, but, I don’t know. For various reasons, I moved over to Haunted Chocolatier instead. Haunted Chocolatier, you could say, is like the Stardew Valley 2, but it’s a bit different of a game, so we’ll see.”

Later in the interview, Barone spoke about the next 10 years of Stardew Valley and left the door open to a sequel or spin-off happening, but only after Haunted Chocolatier releases. Barone said that whatever the future holds for Stardew Valley, he intends to be actively involved and dedicate his full attention to any future endeavors tied to the IP.

In the near term, Stardew Valley Update 1.7 is around the corner and will presumably go live at some point in 2026. A specific release date for Update 1.7 has yet to come about, but Barone might share more on this front later in February on the 10th anniversary of Stardew Valley.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!