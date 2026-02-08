New Free PS5 Exclusive Game Earns 4/5 Score With PlayStation Fans

A new, free PS5 game, a console exclusive for the Sony machine, is earning positive reviews from PS5 users on the PlayStation Store. For those who do not know, a “console exclusive” refers to a game on other platforms, but not on other consoles. In this case, the game in question is also available on smartphones and PC, but it is not available on any Xbox or Nintendo platform. This is the majority of exclusive games in the modern era. Meanwhile, what the game does support is the PS5 Pro, meaning it is PS5 Pro-enhanced out of the package, unlike the majority of PS5 games, and unlike a fellow recent PS5 exclusive game.

The new PS5 console exclusive game in question, which is free on the PlayStation Store for anyone who wants to check it out, is Mountain Contour and Gryphline’s Arknights: Endfield. This new PS5 console exclusive has been out for a couple of weeks, giving PlayStation fans ample time check it out and to render an opinion. And the verdict is positive. At the moment of writing this, it has a 4.03 out of 5-star rating on the PlayStation Store after more than 12,000 user reviews. On the Metacritic scale, this is an 80 out of 100, a very solid score. Fittingly, the PS5 console exclusive has a 79 on Metacritic.

New Action RPG

Arknights: Endfield is pitched as a free-to-play action RPG with strategy elements by the aforementioned Chinese duo. What a lot of people don’t know about the game is that it is actually a spin-off of a pre-existing game that dates back to 2019, Hypergryph’s tower defense game Arknights.

As for the plot, the game takes place on the Talos-II, a moon colonized by corporations. Players step into the plot as the “Endministrator” of the “Endfield Industries” corporation, who awakens one day with amnesia and a journey to uncover the mysteries of Talos-II ahead of themselves.

Like many free-to-play games of this variety, Arknights: Endfield is packed full of content. To this end, the game takes about 50 hours just to mainline it, while completionists will need close to 200 hours with the action RPG. That said, just like with other free-to-play games, be prepared to grind, especially if you are not going to sink money into it via microtransactions.

