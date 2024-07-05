Dark and Darker Releases Hotfix 55, Patch Notes Revealed

Dark and Darker put out another hotfix this week which contained a mix of bugfixes and actual balance changes outlined in a set of patch notes. Those patch notes themselves aren’t too extensive this time, but they do contain some notable changes like an increase for the interaction time that’s required whenever players are looting an enemy player to make looting in the midst of battle a more pressing decision to be made. Dark and Darker creator Ironmace also shared an update on the new matchmaking system that’s in the works which should hopefully provide players with fairer matches.

News on the latter was brief compared to the longer set of patch notes. Ironmace said that the new matchmaking system isn’t ready to go just yet, but when it’s live, it’ll “assist in creating better sessions” for players. In the meantime, Ironmace said it’ll keep iterating on its system that pits players together in part by looking at what kinds of gear they’re using.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are nearing completion of the new matchmaking system that will assist in creating better sessions for everyone,” Ironmace said. “In the meantime, we will continue to experiment with various gear-based matching pools as a stopgap measure. We thank you for your support and see you in the dungeons!”

The full patch notes for Dark and Darker‘s Hotfix 55 can be found below:

Dark and Darker Hotfix 55 Patch Notes