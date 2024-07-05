Dark and Darker Releases Hotfix 55, Patch Notes Revealed

Dark and Darker put out another hotfix this week which contained a mix of bugfixes and actual balance changes outlined in a set of patch notes. Those patch notes themselves aren’t too extensive this time, but they do contain some notable changes like an increase for the interaction time that’s required whenever players are looting an enemy player to make looting in the midst of battle a more pressing decision to be made. Dark and Darker creator Ironmace also shared an update on the new matchmaking system that’s in the works which should hopefully provide players with fairer matches.
News on the latter was brief compared to the longer set of patch notes. Ironmace said that the new matchmaking system isn’t ready to go just yet, but when it’s live, it’ll “assist in creating better sessions” for players. In the meantime, Ironmace said it’ll keep iterating on its system that pits players together in part by looking at what kinds of gear they’re using.
“We are nearing completion of the new matchmaking system that will assist in creating better sessions for everyone,” Ironmace said. “In the meantime, we will continue to experiment with various gear-based matching pools as a stopgap measure. We thank you for your support and see you in the dungeons!”
The full patch notes for Dark and Darker‘s Hotfix 55 can be found below:
Dark and Darker Hotfix 55 Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when completing a quest using the quest log.
- Fixed an issue where platform-specific payments could not be completed properly.
- Fixed an issue where the cooldown was not activated if the Warlock jumped while channeling Dark Offering.
- Fixed the inventory so it cannot be interacted with when the Druid is in an animal form.
- Fixed an issue where certain item holders that could float in the air, such as arrows, had a blocking effect.
- Fixed an issue where some boss monsters could not break down the Pavise.
- Fixed an issue where Yeti could attack 4 times instantly.
- Fixed an issue where one of the ladders in the Cave Tomb was buried in the wall and was not visible.
- Fixed an issue where the visual effect was not displayed when escaping through a portal.
- Continuing to fix areas that the Druid rat form should not be able to access.
- Increased the interaction time required when interacting with an enemy player’s corpse. Interacting with an ally’s corpse remains the same as before.
- Cleric’s Blunt Weapon Mastery physical attack bonus has been changed from 15% → 10%.
- Warlock’s Demon Form health cost per second changed from 3% → 1.5%.
- Druid’s Rat form now squeaks at random intervals.
- Lycan’s Vigor bonus has been increased from 3 → 4, and headshot damage reduction has been added by 10%.
- Armor penetration of Rondel Dagger and Stiletto Dagger changed from 10% → 5%.
- Spellbook, Crystal Ball, and Wizard Staff now have 5%, 10%, 15% magic penetration respectively.
- Increased the damage of Longbows by 1.
- Slightly lowered the amount of Magic Resistance earned per Will within the sweet spot of the curve (WILL 21 to 29.)
- Slightly lowered the amount of Physical Damage Resistance earned per Armor Rating within the upper sweet spot of the curve (~200 Armor Rating.)
- Unique/Artifact grade weapons now have better primary attributes than their Legendary counterparts.
- Unique/Artifact items give an additional random modifier.
- Non Artifact unique items now drop again in the game.
- Volumetric fog in the Ice Cavern has been temporarily removed for improvements.
- The Goblin Merchant now gives a 25% discount at 75 Affinity and a 50% discount at 150 Affinity when selling back items through the dungeon recovery system.
- Improved visibility of the Search button in Marketplace.