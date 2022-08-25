Dark Souls 3 Servers Finally Back Online

Dark Souls 3 players who've been ploughing through the game solo for months now will finally see signs of life online now that the game's servers have been reactivated. This follows a lengthy period of downtime after the servers for FromSoftware's Dark Souls games were taken down due to a malicious PC exploit. Dark Souls 3 is the only game that's gotten its servers back for the time being, however, with the servers for Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2 to be brought back online at a later date.

The latest on the Dark Souls server debacle comes from the social accounts for the series which put out messages this week saying that the servers for the third Dark Souls games were back. These messages thanked players for their patience and support and said more would be shared on the rest of the games' servers at a later date.

"Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated," the message shared this week said. "We are working to restore these features for all other #DarkSouls titles and will inform you when they are back in service. Thank you once more for your patience and support."

The exploit in question was one that allowed users to gain remote access to a player's PC via the game's online components. That's naturally a huge security concern for any game with online features, so Bandai Namco and FromSoftware announced back in January that the servers for Dark Souls would be brought offline. That preventative measure was extended to the other two Dark Souls games as well.

A month after that announcement was made, it was confirmed that the servers for the PC versions of the games would remain offline until the release of Elden Ring at a minimum. Given that Elden Ring comes from the same developer and publisher of the Souls games, it reasoned that the new open-world hit could fall victim to a similar exploit. The game's creators first ensured that Elden Ring's online experience was protected against this exploit before working on the Souls situation.

Dark Souls 3 players should be free to summon and invade as they please now on the PC platform, and for the other Souls games, expect to see news on those servers shared in the future.