Dark Souls PC Servers Will Remain Offline Until Elden Ring Releases

Over the past few weeks, the servers for every Dark Souls game on PC have been deactivated (potentially in light of a hacking attempt), leading to each title’s multiplayer component being inaccessible. Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have previously made fans aware that they were looking into the problem, but at this point in time, a fix has still not come about. Luckily, thanks to a new update message that has been released today, it sounds like a solution to the issue has now been found, but it won’t be rolling out until after FromSoftware’s latest game, Elden Ring, ends up being released.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco today released a new statement on social media to update fans about the status of the Dark Souls PC servers. The message stated that in light of these server problems, the studio opted to look into the same issue with Elden Ring prior to its launch at the end of the month in the pursuit of guaranteeing “the necessary security measures are in place for this title on all target platforms.” In doing so, it was said that a fix for the PC servers for each Dark Souls title wouldn’t be coming back online until the release of Elden Ring transpires.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Due to the time required to set up the proper testing environments, online services for the Dark Souls series on PC will not resume until after the release of Elden Ring,” the message made clear. “We continue to do everything we can to bring back these services as soon as possible. We will make an announcement as soon as the schedule is determined for resuming online services.”

Although this message is surely an upsetting one for those looking to play any Dark Souls title on PC at the moment, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s decision here makes a lot of sense. If the same security holes were found with the servers that Elden Ring will be using, it’s logical for FromSoftware to first want to ensure that the game’s launch will go off without any problems first and foremost. And while this does mean that the Dark Souls servers will stay down longer than desired, you really can’t blame FromSoft and Bandai Namco for making this move.

Are you someone that has been affected by the PC servers for the Dark Souls series being down? And what do you think of this new message on the matter? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.