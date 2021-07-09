Dark Souls 3 Gets Major Upgrade on Xbox Series X

✖

Dark Souls III is the latest game from the last generation of video game consoles to receive a major new upgrade on Xbox Series X and S. Specifically, this new upgrade improves the game's performance and allows it to run up to twice as good as it did on previous hardware. And while this might not seem like a big deal in the grand scheme of things, this improvement is one that many fans have been pleading to receive for quite some time.

Xbox announced this week that Dark Souls III is the latest game to have received the FPS Boost treatment on Xbox Series X. If you're not familiar with what this means, this upgraded version of the game will be able to take advantage of the stronger power that the Xbox Series X and S consoles offer, and as such, allows the game to perform at a higher level. Compared to how it ran before, Dark Souls III should now be able to hit 60 frames per second rather than the 30 frames that were seen when played on Xbox One. Xbox has slowly been rolling out many upgrades of this type over the past few months since releasing its next-gen consoles and Dark Souls III just happens to be the latest title to receive this update.

Don’t forget to reboot your console after the game updates to get the most out of FPS Boost on Dark Souls III! — Xbox (@Xbox) July 8, 2021

As mentioned previously, though, this upgrade for Dark Souls III is perhaps a bigger deal than normal. As a whole, Dark Souls is a franchise that relies heavily on quick responses to actions that might be happening in-game. With this in mind, an improved frame rate, in many ways, makes the game drastically better to play, more so than other titles from other various genres. Many fans of Dark Souls III (and other Soulslike titles) have been pleading for improvements of this type for quite some time, so to see that the game has now actually been upgraded is surely a major victory for its community.

