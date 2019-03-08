‘Dark Souls’ Studio “Would Love” To Make A Battle Royale and Live Service Game

Hidetaka Miyaaki, who you may recognize as the creator and director of Dark Souls and Bloodborne, has expressed interest in making a battle royale and/or a live service game.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the revered visionary teased that he and the studio he runs, FromSoftware, could yet make a battle royale or games-as-a-service title, which are increasingly dominating the market. Or, at the very least, he and his team are thinking about it.

“There’s always the possibility,” said Miyazaki when asked if FromSoftware would ever make a game in this mold. “These games are definitely fun. And we’re interested in the patterns they are taking. If we did it, it might be a bit different! But we’re definitely interested and there’s definitely that possibility in the future. We’d love to take a crack at them some day.”

That said, in the same interview, Miyazaki also stressed that single-player games — the type the studio has made a name for making — are an important part of the industry and keeping the market healthy

“Single-player action games don’t feel too rare in the current climate,” said Miyazaki. “While Devil May Cry 5 has some online elements, it’s coming out two weeks before our game. And that’s a very single-player focused experience. We’ve also had God of War and Spider-Man.” Both of those games sold over 9m copies in 2018.

“We do need this diversity in the industry. Regardless of what From Software is doing, we need people making battle royale games and live services and we need people making single-player focused experiences. We feel that this diversity is what will keep everyone going.”

As you can see, while FromSoftware could one day make a battle royale or live service game or something similar to these two things, single-player will likely remain at the heart of the games it makes. And when you consider it has made some of the best single-player games of the last 10 years, that’s good to hear.

