Dark Souls Remastered Video Shows Off Exactly What’s Been Enhanced

The Dark Souls Remastered title has finally arrived, though Nintendo Switch fans are still having to wait a bit longer, and many are already seeing many of the vast improvements for themselves up close and personal. The notoriously unforgiving game looks better than ever with the latest rendition but it’s more than just a pretty title, the mechanics have also seen a massive overhaul. For those curious as to see what exactly has been tackled with this remaster project, we’ve got the perfect video just for you!

In the latest “Enhancements Trailer,” seen above, we get a chance to see exactly how this game has been improved. The new 4K visuals are absolutely impressive, and 60 FPS is nothing to scoff at. But there were also smaller details altered that made the world of difference, including lighting and shading techniques, particle effects, delay reduction in combat, and much, much more!

This remaster is a fantastic way for those that have yet to experience this epic franchise for themselves, or for long-time fans looking to jump back in. There is praising to the sun that needs to be had, after all. We get it. It may not be a Dark Souls 4 but with all of the changes, it oftentimes did feel like a brand new game!

Dark Souls Remastered is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. The game will also be making its way over onto the Nintendo Switch platform, though we don’t have a release date as of yet. Perhaps we’ll learn more about it at this year’s E3!

For more about the game itself:

“Then, there was fire. Re-experience the critically acclaimed, genre-defining game that started it all. Beautifully remastered, return to Lordran in stunning high-definition detail running at 60fps. Dark Souls Remastered includes the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.”

Key features:

• Deep and Dark Universe

• Each End is a New Beginning

• Gameplay Richness and Possibilities

• Sense of Learning, Mastering and Accomplishment

• The Way of the Multiplayer (up to 6 players with dedicated servers)

